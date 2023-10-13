Some Causes and Features of Hair Loss
Cause
Common Features*
Tests
Hair loss over the entire scalp
Male-pattern hair loss (androgenetic alopecia)
Often a family history
Sometimes a history of using anabolic steroids
A doctor's examination
Female-pattern hair loss (androgenetic alopecia)
Often a family history
Sometimes occurring during menopause
Sometimes in women with masculine characteristics (virilization), a history of using anabolic steroids such as dihydrotestosterone, or a tumor that produces male hormones
Sometimes polycystic ovary syndrome
A doctor's examination
Sometimes measurement of hormones: thyroid hormones, testosterone, DHEAS, FSH, and LH
Medications, illicit drugs, and toxins
A doctor's examination
Sometimes blood tests to check for exposure to toxins or heavy metals
Stress (psychological or physical) causing telogen effluvium
Severe psychological stress
Recent weight loss, surgery, severe illness with a fever, or delivery of a baby
A doctor's examination
Sometimes blood tests to check for anemia and iron deficiency and to evaluate thyroid function
Thyroid disorders
With hyperthyroidism (an overactive thyroid gland), difficulty tolerating heat, sweating, weight loss, bulging eyes, shakiness (tremor), restlessness, and an enlarged thyroid gland (goiter)
With hypothyroidism (an underactive thyroid gland), difficulty tolerating cold, weight gain, coarse and thick skin, and sluggishness
A doctor's examination
Blood tests that evaluate thyroid function
Nutritional disorders, such as or a deficiency of iron or zinc
Symptoms of the specific nutritional disorder
A doctor's examination
Sometimes blood tests to check for nutritional disorders
Typically patchy hair loss, but sometimes loss of all scalp hair (alopecia totalis)
Sometimes loss of all body and scalp hair (alopecia universalis)
A doctor’s examination†
Hair loss only in a specific area of the scalp
Alopecia areata
Round patches of hair loss with short broken hairs (resembling exclamation points) around the edges of the patches
Sometimes a burning sensation or itching
Sometimes loss of hair from the side and back edges of the scalp (ophiasis) or central hair loss, with sparing of the hairs at the margin of the scalp (sisaipho)
A doctor’s examination†
Chronic cutaneous lupus erythematosus
A rash on the scalp characterized by red, raised, and scaly patches with associated hair loss
Sometimes areas of scarring
Sometimes itching
A doctor's examination
Blood tests to check for lupus
Biopsy of the scalp
Central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia
Slowly progressive hair loss and scarring on the top and back of the scalp
Possibly caused by the use of hot combs, chemical relaxers, or hair weaves in people who have a genetic predisposition to develop this disorder
A doctor's examination
Biopsy of the scalp
Lichen planopilaris (lichen planus of the scalp) and frontal fibrosing alopecia
Related disorders that cause scattered patches of hair loss and scarring
Called frontal fibrosing alopecia when scarring hair loss occurs predominantly along the front of the hairline and the eyebrows
A doctor's examination
Biopsy of the scalp
Burns, injuries, or radiation (for example, from radiation therapy)
A history of burns, radiation therapy, or injury
Often scarring
A doctor's examination
Tinea capitis (ringworm of the scalp)
Bald areas sometimes with small black dots (due to hair that has broken off at the scalp surface) or hairs broken just above the scalp surface
Round, scaly areas of skin, which can be red or inflamed
May cause scarring
A doctor's examination†
Examination of plucked hairs under a microscope and/or culture of plucked hairs
Sometimes a wood light examination
Traction alopecia
Braids, rollers, or ponytails that are left in too long or pulled too tight
May cause scarring
A doctor's examination†
Trichotillomania (compulsive hair pulling)
Typically an asymmetric, bizarre, irregular hair loss pattern
Sometimes obsessive-compulsive behavior
Affects women 4 times more often than men
A doctor's examination†
* Features include symptoms and results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
† Sometimes, biopsy of the scalp is done.
ACE = angiotensin-converting enzyme; DHEAS = dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate; FSH = follicle-stimulating hormone; LH = luteinizing hormone.