Some Causes and Features of Eyelid Swelling
Cause
Common Features*
Diagnostic Approach
Eyelid disorders
Allergic reaction affecting only the eyes
Itching but no pain
Pale, puffy eyelid or eyelids and sometimes pale, puffy conjunctiva (the membrane that lines the eyelids and covers the front of the eye)
Sometimes in people who have had a previous episode, been exposed to an allergen, or both
Affecting one or both eyelids
A doctor's examination
Blepharitis (inflammation of the edges of the eyelids)
Yellow crusts on lashes
Eye itching, burning, redness, sores, or a combination
Sometimes accompanied by seborrheic dermatitis (inflammation of the skin characterized by greasy scales on the scalp and face)
Usually affecting both eyelids
A doctor's examination
Blepharitis caused by herpes simplex virus
Clusters of fluid-filled blisters on reddened skin, open sores, and significant pain
Usually affecting only one eye (may affect both eyes in children)
A doctor's examination
Chalazion (enlargement of an oil gland deep in the eyelid)
An area of redness and pain on only one eyelid
Eventually development of a round, painless swelling away from the edge of the eyelid
A doctor's examination
Infectious conjunctivitis (pink eye, or inflammation of the conjunctiva, caused by bacteria or a virus)
Redness of the white of the eyes, a discharge, and sometimes crusts on the lashes when the person wakes up
Affecting one or both eyes
A doctor's examination
Clusters of fluid-filled blisters on reddened skin, open sores, and significant pain
Usually affecting only one eye with skin rash adjacent
A doctor's examination
Stye (hordeolum)
Redness and pain affecting one eyelid
Eventually swelling at the edge of the eyelid, sometimes with a small, raised, pus-filled bump
A doctor's examination
Insect bite
Itching, redness, and sometimes a small, raised bump
A doctor's examination
Disorders in and around the orbit
Cavernous sinus thrombosis (blockage of a vein at the base of the brain by an infected blood clot)†
Headache, bulging eyes, weak eye muscles with double vision, a drooping eyelid, loss of vision, and fever
Usually affecting one eyelid first, then the other eyelid
Symptoms of sinusitis (pain behind the eyes or in the face that worsens when the head is moved and nasal discharge, sometimes with bleeding) or other infections of the face, such as orbital or preseptal cellulitis
CT or MRI of the brain and orbits done immediately
Orbital cellulitis (infection of tissue within and around the eye socket, or orbit)†
Bulging of the eye, eye redness, pain deep within the eye
Red, swollen eyelids
Sometimes double vision, inability to move the eye in certain directions, pain with eye movement, or loss of vision
Usually affecting only one eye
Fever
Sometimes preceded by symptoms of sinusitis
CT or MRI of the orbits
Preseptal (periorbital) cellulitis (infection of the eyelid and the skin and tissues around the front of the eye)
Swelling and redness around the eye but not bulging of the eye
Sometimes pain (usually around the eye) and fever
Usually affecting only one eye
Normal vision and eye movement
Sometimes preceded by a skin infection near the eye
A doctor's examination
Sometimes CT or MRI of the orbits
Disorders that affect the entire body‡
Allergic reactions
Itching
Sometimes allergy symptoms that involve other areas (such as hives, wheezing, or a runny nose)
Sometimes in people who have had a previous allergic episode, who have been exposed to an allergen, who tend to have many allergies, or a combination
A doctor's examination
Disorders that cause swelling throughout the body (such as chronic kidney disease, heart failure, liver failure, and, in pregnant women, preeclampsia)
Swelling of both eyelids and sometimes the forehead
No itching, pain, redness, or other symptoms affecting the eyes
Usually swelling of the feet
Testing for heart, liver, or kidney disorders, depending on which disorder is suspected
Hypothyroidism (an underactive thyroid gland)
A puffy face but no pain
Dry, scaly skin and coarse hair
Inability to tolerate cold
Blood tests to evaluate thyroid gland function
Graves disease (an overactive thyroid gland caused by an immune problem)
Bulging eyes, double vision
Generally not painful
Fast heart rate, anxiety, weight loss
Blood tests to evaluate thyroid gland function
CT or MRI of the orbits if bulging is severe
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
† These disorders are rare.
‡ These disorders cause swelling in both eyelids and do not usually cause redness.
CT = computed tomography; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.