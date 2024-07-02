Preseptal cellulitis is infection of the eyelid and of the skin and tissues around the front of the eye.

(See also Introduction to Eye Socket Disorders.)

Both preseptal cellulitis and orbital cellulitis are more common among children. Preseptal cellulitis is far more common than orbital cellulitis. However, orbital cellulitis is more dangerous.

Preseptal cellulitis usually is caused by spread of an infection of the face or eyelid, an infected insect or animal bite, a chalazion or hordeolum (stye), or sinusitis.

Preseptal Cellulitis Image Photo courtesy of James Garrity, MD.

Symptoms of Preseptal Cellulitis In people with preseptal cellulitis, tissues around the eye become swollen, warm, tender, and usually red. A fever may develop. Sometimes the eyelid is so swollen that it cannot be easily opened. However, once the eyelids are opened, the vision and eye movements are not impaired, and the eyeball is not bulging.

Diagnosis of Preseptal Cellulitis Doctor's evaluation

Sometimes computed tomography or magnetic resonance imaging Doctors can usually diagnose preseptal cellulitis by the person’s symptoms, but sometimes a potentially more serious infection, orbital cellulitis, may also be a possible diagnosis. Necrotizing fasciitis is a soft tissue infection that can affect the eye socket. This causes a severe form of preseptal cellulitis that can rapidly invade and cause the death (necrosis) of surrounding tissues. This is a serious infection that should be treated promptly. Computed tomography (CT) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is done to diagnose these more serious infections.