Some Causes and Features of Diarrhea in Children
Cause
Common Features*
Tests
Acute diarrhea (lasting less than 2 weeks)
Antibiotic use
Recent use of antibiotics
Often no other symptoms
A doctor’s examination
Sometimes tests for Clostridioides difficile toxin in stool
Gastroenteritis due to viruses, bacteria, or parasites†
Often with vomiting
Dehydration common especially among infants and young children
Sometimes fever and abdominal pain
Rarely blood in stool
Sometimes recent contact with infected people (such as those at a day care center, at a camp, or on a cruise), with animals at a petting zoo (where Escherichia [E.] coli may be acquired), or with reptiles (which may be infected with Salmonella bacteria) or recent consumption of undercooked, contaminated food or contaminated water
A doctor’s examination
Sometimes examination and testing of stool
Food allergy: Hives, rash, swelling of the lips, vomiting, diarrhea, and difficulty breathing within minutes to several hours after eating
Often an already identified food allergy
Food poisoning: Nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea several hours after eating contaminated food
A doctor’s examination
Abdominal pain, vomiting, and usually bloody diarrhea for a few days, followed by development of pale skin and decreased urination
Sometimes bleeding in the skin (seen as tiny reddish purple dots or splotches)
Blood tests
Examination and testing of stool
Chronic diarrhea (lasting 2 weeks or more)
Vomiting
Poor feeding
Weight loss, poor growth, or both
Blood in stools
Stool tests
Symptoms that lessen when the formula is changed
Possibly endoscopy, colonoscopy, or both
Excessive consumption of fruit juices (especially apple, pear, and prune)
Drinking more than 4–6 ounces (120–180 milliliters) of fruit juice a day
Often no other symptoms except diarrhea
A doctor’s examination
Resolution of diarrhea after decreasing consumption of fruit juices
Inflammatory bowel disease such as
Blood in stool, crampy abdominal pain, weight loss, loss of appetite, and poor growth
Sometimes arthritis, rashes, sores in the mouth, and tears in the rectum
Colonoscopy
Sometimes CT or x-rays after barium is inserted in the rectum (barium enema)
Lactose intolerance (inability to digest lactose, the sugar in milk and dairy products)
Abdominal bloating, passing of gas (flatulence), and explosive diarrhea
Diarrhea after consumption of milk and dairy products
A doctor’s examination
Sometimes a breath test to detect hydrogen (indicates undigested carbohydrates)
Examination and analysis of stool to check for unabsorbed carbohydrates
Malabsorption disorders such as
Light-colored, soft, bulky, and unusually foul-smelling stool that may appear oily
Abdominal bloating and flatulence
Poor weight gain
With cystic fibrosis, frequent respiratory infections
With acrodermatitis enteropathica, rash and cracks in the corners of the mouth
Examination and testing of stool
If celiac disease is suspected, blood tests to measure antibodies against gluten (a protein in wheat) and biopsy of the small intestine
If cystic fibrosis is suspected, a sweat test and possibly genetic testing
If acrodermatitis enteropathica is suspected, a blood test for zinc deficiency
A weakened immune system due to
Frequent infections
Weight loss or poor weight gain
Sometimes an already identified HIV infection
Blood tests for HIV
A complete blood cell count and other blood tests to evaluate the immune system
* Features include symptoms and results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
† Infections by bacteria, parasites, or viruses can also cause chronic diarrhea.
CT = computed tomography; HIV = human immunodeficiency virus.