Some Causes and Features of Blurred Vision
Cause
Common Features*
Diagnostic Approach
Clouding of normally transparent eye structures
Symptoms that begin gradually
Loss of the ability to distinguish between light and dark (loss of contrast) and glare (seeing halos and star bursts around lights)
Often in people with risk factors (such as older age or use of corticosteroids)
A doctor's examination
Corneal scarring after an injury or an infection
Usually in people with a previous injury or infection
A doctor's examination
Disorders that affect the retina
Usually symptoms that begin gradually, but onset may be sudden
Loss of central vision (what a person is looking at directly) much more than peripheral vision (what is seen out of the corner of the eye)
A doctor's examination
Infection of the retina (as may be caused by cytomegalovirus or toxoplasmosis)
Usually in people who have HIV infection or another disorder that weakens the immune system
Often eye redness or pain
Tests to check for organisms suspected to be causing the infection
Retinitis pigmentosa (inherited progressive deterioration of the retina)
Symptoms that begin gradually
Primarily night blindness
Specialized testing (such as measuring the retina's responses to light in various conditions), done by an ophthalmologist
Retinopathy (damage of the retina) associated with a bodywide disorder such as high blood pressure (see hypertensive retinopathy), systemic lupus erythematosus (lupus), diabetes (see diabetic retinopathy), Waldenström macroglobulinemia, and multiple myeloma or other disorders that can cause thickening of the blood (hyperviscosity syndrome)
Often in people known to have such disorders
Usually other symptoms in addition to loss of vision
A doctor's examination
Tests to check for disorders suspected to be causing retinopathy
Risk factors (for example, diabetic retinopathy, uveitis, retinal detachment or ocular injury)
Blurry or distorted vision (eg, straight lines appear wavy)
A doctor's examination
Macular hole
Blurry vision initially in straight-ahead vision
Optical coherence tomography
Risk factors (for example, hypertension, age, glaucoma)
Painless vision loss (usually sudden)
Sometimes, blurry vision
A doctor's examination
Sometimes, optical coherence tomography (specialized imaging of the back of the eye)
Disorders that affect the optic nerve or its connections in the brain
Missing stairs and not seeing parts of written or typed words
Measurement of pressure inside the eye (tonometry), examination of the angles between eye structures such as the cornea and iris (gonioscopy), and optic nerve testing, done by an ophthalmologist
Optic neuritis (inflammation of the optic nerve), which can be related to multiple sclerosis
Usually mild pain that may worsen when one eye (often) or both eyes are moved
Partial or complete loss of vision
Symptoms that can become severe in hours or days
No effect on the eyelids and cornea
Often, MRI with contrast of the brain and orbits
Disorders that affect focus
Refractive errors (such as nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism)
Sharpness of vision (visual acuity) that varies with distance from objects
Decreased acuity that can be corrected by using glasses or a pinhole device
Testing of refraction by an optometrist or ophthalmologist
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
HIV = human immunodeficiency virus; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.