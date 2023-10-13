Protecting Adults Through Vaccines
Disease*
Who Should Be Vaccinated
People who have been exposed to anthrax
People who may be exposed to anthrax, such as the following:
Adults traveling to certain areas with chikungunya virus
Laboratory workers in the United States
Chickenpox (varicella)
All adults who have not had the vaccine or chickenpox
All people 6 months of age and older (vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna)
All people 12 years of age and older (vaccine made by Novavax)
All adults (usually as a combination vaccine with tetanus as Td or also with pertussis as Tdap) if they have not already been vaccinated
Pregnant women should receive Tdap during each pregnancy
Adults in the United States who are at high risk of occupational exposure to Ebola because they are doing the following:
Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) infections (such as meningitis)
Adults who have not been vaccinated and who are at increased risk, such as the following:
All adults 19–59 years of age and adults 60 years of age and older with risk factors for hepatitis B. Adults 60 years of age and older without known risk factors for hepatitis B may also receive the hepatitis B vaccine. Risk factors include the following:
Human papillomavirus (HPV)
All males and females who have not been previously vaccinated (typically at age 11 or 12 years) through age 26 years
All adults 27 to 45 years old should talk with their doctor about whether they should be vaccinated
People who have a weakened immune system, including people with HIV
All people over age 6 months
All adults born in or after 1957 unless they have documentation of vaccination with one or more doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine or laboratory tests detect evidence of measles immunity
Always given as a combination vaccine with mumps and rubella (not available as a single vaccine)
Certain people over age 55
People 16 to 23 years of age who want it
People at increased risk, such as the following:
All adults born in or after 1957 unless they have documentation of vaccination with one or more doses of the MMR vaccine or if laboratory tests detect evidence of mumps immunity
Always given as a combination vaccine with measles and rubella (not available as a single vaccine)
Pertussis (whooping cough)
All adults (usually given as a combination vaccine with tetanus and diphtheria as Tdap) if they have not already been vaccinated
Pregnant women during each pregnancy
Pneumococcal infections (such as meningitis and pneumonia)
All people 65 years old and over
Adults 19 to 64 years old who have certain medical conditions or other risk factors such as the following:
Adults at increased risk, such as
People who have been bitten by certain animals
People who may be at increased risk of exposure to infected animals, such as
Adults 60 years old and over, using shared clinical decision-making based on discussions with their health care professional
Pregnant individuals at 32 to 36 weeks gestation for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in infants from birth through 6 months of age
Rubella (German measles)
All adults born in or after 1957 unless they have documentation of vaccination with one or more doses of the MMR vaccine or if laboratory tests detect evidence of rubella immunity
Women who are planning on becoming pregnant and do not have immunity to rubella
Always given as a combination vaccine with measles and mumps (not available as a single vaccine)
Shingles (herpes zoster)
People 50 years old and over
People 19 years old and over who have or will have a weakened immune system because of a disease or treatment for a disease
Not currently recommended except for people at high risk of being exposed to the smallpox virus, such as laboratory workers who directly handle the virus and related materials
All adults every 10 years (usually as a combination vaccine with tetanus and diphtheria as Td or also with pertussis as Tdap) if they have not already been vaccinated
People who have a wound that poses an increased risk of tetanus if 5 years or longer have elapsed since their previous vaccine dose
Pregnant women should receive Tdap during each pregnancy
People traveling to areas where the infection is common
People who have close contact with a typhoid carrier
Laboratory workers who work with the bacteria that cause typhoid fever
People traveling to certain parts of Africa and South America, where the infection is common
* Vaccines are available in the United States for these infections.
HIV = human immunodeficiency virus; Td = tetanus-diphtheria; Tdap = tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis.