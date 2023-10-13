Primary Glomerular Disorders That Can Cause Nephrotic Syndrome
Glomerular Disorder
Description
Prognosis
Congenital and infantile nephrotic syndrome
These rare disorders are inherited. Congenital nephrotic syndrome (Finnish type) and diffuse mesangial sclerosis are the 2 main causes. They closely resemble focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. Symptoms are present at birth in the Finnish type and develop during childhood in diffuse mesangial sclerosis.
These disorders do not respond to corticosteroids. Because the level of albumin in the blood is extremely low, removal of both kidneys is often considered. Supportive therapy, including dialysis, is given until the child is eligible for a kidney transplant.
Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis
This disease damages glomeruli. It affects mainly adolescents but also young and middle-aged adults. It is more common in Black people.
The prognosis is poor because treatment is not very effective. In most adults and children, the disease progresses to end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) 5 to 20 years after diagnosis.
Membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis
This uncommon type of glomerulonephritis occurs primarily between the ages of 8 and 30. It is caused by deposits of immune complexes (combinations of antigens and antibodies) attaching to the kidneys, sometimes for unknown reasons. Antibodies are proteins made by the body to attack specific molecules called antigens.
If caused by a disorder that can be treated (for example, systemic lupus erythematosus or hepatitis B or C infection), a partial remission may occur. The outcome is not as good in people in whom the cause remains unknown. About half of untreated people progress to ESKD within 10 years and 90% within 20 years.
Membranous nephropathy
This serious type of glomerular disease affects mainly adults. It is more common in White people.
In about 25% of people, protein stops being excreted in the urine. About 25% develop ESKD. The rest continue to have protein in the urine, as either the nephrotic syndrome or the asymptomatic proteinuria and hematuria syndrome.
Mesangial proliferative glomerulonephritis
This disorder accounts for about 3 to 5% of people with nephrotic syndrome of unknown cause. It affects people of all ages.
Minimal change disease
This mild disease of the glomerulus is more common in children but also affects adults.
The prognosis is good. About 90% of children and nearly as many adults respond to treatment. In 30 to 50% of adults, disease relapses. After treatment for 1 or 2 years, more than 80% of people have permanent remission.