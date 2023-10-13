skip to main content
Penicillins

Medication

Common Uses

Some Potential Side Effects

Cloxacillin

Flucloxacillin

Wide range of infections, including streptococcal infections, enterococcal infections, syphilis, and Lyme disease

Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea*

Allergic reactions, such as rash and hives, with serious anaphylactic reactions

Kidney damage (interstitial nephritis)

* Almost any antibiotic can cause Clostridioides difficile–induced diarrhea and inflammation of the colon (colitis), but clindamycin, penicillins, cephalosporins, and fluoroquinolones are the most common causes.

