Conditions That Cause or Contribute to Muscle Cramps
Category
Examples
Medications and other substances
Use of certain medications and other substances
Stimulants, such as amphetamines, caffeinenicotine
Sudden stopping of a drug or medication
Sedatives, such as alcohol, barbiturates, or benzodiazepines
Medications used to treat insomnia or anxiety
Disorders
Metabolic and hormonal (endocrine) disorders
Low levels of potassium (hypokalemia), low levels of magnesium (hypomagnesemia), or low levels of calcium (hypocalcemia)
Hypothyroidism (an underactive thyroid gland)
Musculoskeletal disorders
Tight calf muscles
Myopathies (disorders that affect muscle)
Structural disorders, such as flat feet or genu recurvatum (a deformity of the knee joint that causes the knee to bend backward)
Nerve disorders
Motor neuron disease (nerve disorders that affect voluntary muscles—those controlled by conscious effort)
Peripheral neuropathies (damage to nerves outside the brain and spinal cord)
Compression of a spinal nerve root
Water balance disorders
Excessive sweating with inadequate replacement of salt or potassium
Effects of dialysis—for example, if too much fluid is removed from the body or if fluid is removed too quickly
Other conditions
Exercise and lifestyle
Cramping during or soon after exercise
Sitting for a long time