Schizoaffective disorder is characterized by the presence of mood symptoms, such as depression or mania, plus the psychotic symptoms of schizophrenia.

Psychosis refers to symptoms such as delusions, hallucinations, disorganized thinking and speech, and bizarre and inappropriate motor behavior (including catatonia) that indicate loss of contact with reality. Affect refers to people's emotions and mood.

Doctors consider schizoaffective disorder when people have both psychosis and mood symptoms (such as depression or mania). The mood symptoms should be present for more than half of the total duration of illness and occur with two or more of the following symptoms of schizophrenia:

Delusions

Hallucinations

Disorganized speech

Grossly disorganized behavior

Negative symptoms (showing little or no emotion, decreased speech, inability to feel pleasure, lack of interest in relationships with other people)

For doctors to differentiate schizoaffective disorder from schizophrenia and mood disorders, they may need to do a long-term assessment of the person's symptoms and the nature of their progression.