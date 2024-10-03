skip to main content
Katharine Anne Phillips, MD

Specialities and Expertise

  • General Psychiatry, Body dysmorphic disorder, olfactory reference disorder, OCD

Affiliations

Education

  • Residency: Psychiatry, McLean Hospital/Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
  • Clinical Fellowship: Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
  • Research Fellowship: Psychiatry, McLean Hospital/Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
  • Medical School: Dartmouth Medical School, Hanover, NH

Certifications

  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology - Psychiatry

Select Awards, Achievements and Publications

  • Distinguished Life Fellow, American Psychiatric Association, 2019-present (Distinguished Fellow, 2003-2019)
  • Fellow, American College of Neuropsychopharmacology, 2010-present
  • Research Mentor Award, Department of Psychiatry and Human Behavior, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, 2001, 2007, and 2015
  • Best Doctors in America (National Edition), 2001-2003, 2005-2006, 2007-2008, 2009-2010, 2011-2014, 2015-2016, 2017-2019, 2019-2022
  • Special Presidential Commendation (for research on body dysmorphic disorder), American Psychiatric Association, 2004
  • Over 350 publications in scientific journals and books
  • Over 600 international, national, and local presentations for professions, most on body dysmorphic disorder

