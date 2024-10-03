Katharine Anne Phillips, MD
Specialities and Expertise
- General Psychiatry, Body dysmorphic disorder, olfactory reference disorder, OCD
Education
- Residency: Psychiatry, McLean Hospital/Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
- Clinical Fellowship: Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
- Research Fellowship: Psychiatry, McLean Hospital/Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
- Medical School: Dartmouth Medical School, Hanover, NH
Certifications
- American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology - Psychiatry
Select Awards, Achievements and Publications
- Distinguished Life Fellow, American Psychiatric Association, 2019-present (Distinguished Fellow, 2003-2019)
- Fellow, American College of Neuropsychopharmacology, 2010-present
- Research Mentor Award, Department of Psychiatry and Human Behavior, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, 2001, 2007, and 2015
- Best Doctors in America (National Edition), 2001-2003, 2005-2006, 2007-2008, 2009-2010, 2011-2014, 2015-2016, 2017-2019, 2019-2022
- Special Presidential Commendation (for research on body dysmorphic disorder), American Psychiatric Association, 2004
- Over 350 publications in scientific journals and books
- Over 600 international, national, and local presentations for professions, most on body dysmorphic disorder
Manual Chapters and Commentaries