In the possession form, the different identities are readily apparent to family members and other observers. The person speaks and acts in an obviously different manner, as though another person or being has taken over.

In the nonpossession form, the different identities are often not as apparent to observers, although the person may display a sudden shift in how they behave and relate to others. Instead of acting as if another being has taken them over, people with this form of dissociative identity disorder may feel detached from aspects of themselves (a condition called depersonalization), as if they were watching themselves in a movie or as though they were seeing a different person. They may suddenly think, feel, say, and do things that they cannot control and that do not seem to belong to them. Attitudes, opinions, and preferences (for example, regarding food, clothing, or interests) may suddenly change, then change back. Some of these symptoms, such as changes in food preferences, can be observed by others.

People may think that their body feels different (for example, like that of a small child or someone of the opposite sex) and that their body does not belong to them. They may refer to themselves in the first person plural (we) or in the third person (he, she, they), sometimes without knowing why.

Some of a person’s personalities are aware of important personal information of which other personalities are unaware. Some personalities appear to know and interact with one another in an elaborate inner world. For example, personality A may be aware of personality B and know what B does, as if observing B’s behavior. Personality B may or may not be aware of personality A, and so on with other personalities present. The switching of personalities and the lack of awareness of the behavior of the other personalities often make life chaotic.

Because the identities interact with each other, affected people may report hearing voices. The voices may be internal conversations among the identities or may address the person directly, sometimes commenting on the person's behavior. Several voices may speak at the same time and be very confusing.

People with dissociative identity disorder also experience intrusions of identities, voices, or memories into their everyday activities. For example, at work, an angry identity may suddenly yell at a coworker or boss.