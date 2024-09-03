Pain in the scrotum (the sac that surrounds and protects the testes) can occur in males of any age, from newborns to older men. The testes are very sensitive, so even minor injuries may cause pain or discomfort.
Causes of Scrotal Pain
Pain may be directly related to the testes or be caused by disorders in the scrotum, groin, or abdomen.
Common causes
The most common causes of sudden scrotal pain include
Twisting of a testis (testicular torsion)
Twisting of the testicular appendage (a small piece of tissue attached to the testis)
Inflammation of the epididymis (epididymitis)
Testicular torsion occurs when a testis twists on its spermatic cord. The twisting blocks blood flow to the testis, causing pain and sometimes death of the testis. Testicular torsion is more common in newborns and after puberty. Torsion can also occur in the testicular appendage, a small piece of basically functionless tissue that is left over from development of the embryo. Like testicular torsion, the twisting of the testicular appendage can block blood flow, causing pain. Torsion of the testicular appendage is more common among boys aged 7 to 14.
Epididymitis is inflammation of the coiled tube on top of the testis in which sperm mature. Epididymitis is the most common cause of scrotal pain in adults. Epididymitis is usually caused by an infection, typically a sexually transmitted one. However, sometimes there is no infection. In such cases, doctors believe the epididymis becomes inflamed by reverse flow of urine into the epididymis, perhaps because of straining (as when people lift something heavy).
Less common causes
There are a number of less common causes. Less common causes include
A hernia in the groin (inguinal hernia)
Infection of the testis (orchitis), usually caused by mumps or another virus
Pain from a disorder in the abdomen (such as a kidney stone or appendicitis)
Injury
Dangerous disorders that sometimes cause scrotal pain include a ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm and necrotizing infection of the perineum—the area between the genitals and anus—called Fournier gangrene. Cancer of a testis only rarely causes pain.
Evaluation of Scrotal Pain
The following information can help people decide when immediate medical attention is necessary and help them know what to expect during the evaluation.
Warning signs
In men with pain in the scrotum, certain symptoms and characteristics are cause for concern. They include
Sudden, severe pain
Swelling in the scrotum or groin area, particularly one that cannot be pushed down and that is accompanied by severe pain or vomiting
Blisters and/or red or black discoloration of the scrotum or the area between the penis and the anus
Symptoms of severe illness, such as high fever, difficulty breathing, sweating, dizziness, or confusion
When to see a doctor
Men or boys who have warning signs or are in severe pain should see a doctor immediately because some causes of pain can lead to loss of a testis or other severe complications. People without warning signs should see a doctor within 1 or 2 days.
What the doctor does
Doctors first ask questions about the person's symptoms and medical history and then do a physical examination. What they find during the history and physical examination often suggests a cause of the scrotal pain and the tests that may need to be done (see table ).
Doctors ask
Where the pain is located
How long pain has been present
Whether there are injuries to the groin area
About the man's sexual history
Whether there are any problems urinating (such as burning or discharge)
Whether there are any disorders that may cause pain to travel to the groin
Although the physical examination concentrates on the genitals, the groin area, and the abdomen, doctors also look for signs of disorders elsewhere that may cause pain to be felt in the scrotum. Doctors first look to identify disorders that require immediate treatment. The onset and nature of the pain and the age of the person can provide clues to the cause.
Some Causes and Features of Scrotal Pain
Cause
Common Features*
Tests
Testicular torsion (twisting of a testis)
Severe, constant pain that begins suddenly in one testis
A testis that may be pulled up closer to the body than the other testis
Most often occurring in newborns and boys after puberty but sometimes in adults
Torsion of the testicular appendage (twisting of a small piece of tissue attached to the testis)
Pain that usually develops over several days and that occurs in the top part of the testis
Sometimes swelling around the testis
Typically occurring in boys aged 7–14 years
Ultrasonography
Epididymitis (inflammation of the epididymis) or epididymo-orchitis (inflammation of an epididymis and testis)
Pain that begins gradually or suddenly in the epididymis and sometimes the testis
Possibly frequent urination or pain or burning during urination
Possibly in men who have recently been doing heavy lifting or straining
Often swelling of the scrotum
Sometimes a discharge from the penis
Typically occurring in boys after puberty and in men
Urinalysis and urine culture
Sometimes tests for sexually transmitted infections
Injury
In men who have had an injury to the genitals
Often swelling of the scrotum
Ultrasonography
Inguinal hernia (a hernia in the groin)
Typically in men who have had a painless bulge in the groin for a long time, often in those already known to have a hernia
A bulge that
Pain that begins gradually or suddenly, typically when the bulge cannot be pushed back into the abdomen
A doctor's examination
Referred pain (for example, pain that comes from an abdominal aortic aneurysm, stones in the urinary tract, pressure on spinal nerve roots in the lower part of the spine, appendicitis, or a tumor or pain that occurs after a hernia is repaired)
Normal results detected during examination of the scrotum
Sometimes abdominal tenderness
Depends on examination findings and the suspected cause
Orchitis (infection of the testis), usually due to a virus, such as the mumps virus
Pain in the scrotum and abdomen, nausea, and fever
Swelling and sometimes redness of the scrotum
Repeated blood tests to measure antibodies to the virus suspected to be the cause
Necrotizing infection of the perineum (the area between the genitals and anus), called Fournier gangrene
Severe pain, an ill appearance, fever, and sometimes confusion, difficulty breathing, sweating, or dizziness
Redness of the scrotum or blistering or dead tissue in the genital area
Sometimes in men who have recently had abdominal surgery
More common among older men with diabetes, peripheral arterial disease, or both
Usually only a doctor's examination
Sometimes imaging tests
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
Testing
The need for tests depends on what doctors find during the history and physical examination. However, some testing is typically done.
Testing for sexually transmitted infections
Color Doppler ultrasonography if testicular torsion seems possible
Timely surgery for testicular torsion is critical, so when doctors are very concerned about testicular torsion they may do surgery immediately instead of testing.
Treatment of Scrotal Pain
The best treatment of scrotal pain is treatment of the cause of pain. For example, testicular torsion, strangulated hernias, and necrotizing infection require prompt surgery.
Doctors may give analgesics (pain killers), such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs or opioids, to relieve severe pain.
Essentials for Older Adults: Scrotal Pain
Testicular torsion is uncommon in older men. When it occurs, the symptoms may be unusual, making the diagnosis more difficult. Epididymitis and orchitis are more common in older men. Sexually transmitted infections are less often the cause of epididymitis. Occasionally, inguinal hernia, perforation of the colon, or kidney stones (renal colic) may cause scrotal pain in older men.
Key Points
Testicular torsion is the first consideration in males with sudden onset of scrotal pain, particularly in children and adolescents.
Epididymitis is the most common cause of scrotal pain in men, particularly those with discharge or burning or pain during urination.
Doctors may do surgery instead of imaging tests if they are particularly concerned about testicular torsion.
Scrotal pain can be caused by pain that is referred from the abdomen.