Skin Abnormalities Affecting the Penis

Local skin cancers of the penis can include

Erythroplasia of Queyrat

Bowen disease of the penis

Bowenoid papulosis

Adenocarcinoma

Paget disease of the nipple

Erythroplasia of Queyrat and Bowen disease of the penis are well-defined areas of reddish, velvety pigmentation on the glans (erythroplasia of Queyrat) or white-gray, thickened areas on the shaft (Bowen disease), primarily in uncircumcised men. Erythroplasia of Queyrat is a squamous cell carcinoma in situ (superficial skin cancer) of the glans penis or foreskin; Bowen disease of the penis is squamous cell carcinoma in situ of the skin on the penile shaft.

Bowenoid papulosis involves smaller, often multiple, bumps (papules) on the shaft of the penis. It frequently develops in people infected with human papillomavirus.

Paget disease of the nipple (not to be confused with Paget disease of bone) is a rare cancer that can occur in locations other than the breasts, including the penis.

Doctors remove a sample of tissue for examination (biopsy) to determine the type of cancer and to make sure the cancer has not spread beyond the skin.