Paget disease of the breast is a type of breast cancer that originates in milk ducts under the nipple but first appears on the skin.

Paget disease of the breast occurs mainly on the nipple and results from a cancer of the breast milk ducts that has spread to the skin of the nipple. Both men and women are affected. The underlying cancer may or may not be felt by the person or the doctor.

Sometimes Paget disease of the breast develops in areas other than the breast (called extramammary Paget disease). It can develop in the groin or genital area or around the anus as the result of a cancer originating in underlying sweat glands or even in nearby structures such as the bladder, anus, and rectum.

The term Paget disease also refers to an unrelated metabolic bone disease called Paget disease of bone. These distinct diseases should not be confused with each other.

Symptoms of Paget Disease of the Breast The skin in Paget disease of the breast appears red, oozing, and crusting, similar to dermatitis but with a sharp border. Itching and pain are common. Paget Disease of the Nipple Hide Details In Paget disease of the nipple, ductal carcinoma in situ extends over the nipple and areola and causes scaling, itching, and burning pain in the affected nipple. DR M.A. ANSARY/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Diagnosis of Paget Disease of the Breast Biopsy Because Paget disease looks very much like common dermatitis, a biopsy is necessary to make the diagnosis. During this procedure, a small piece of skin is removed and examined under a microscope. As with other cancers, once the diagnosis of Paget disease of the breast is confirmed, doctors do an examination and tests to see whether the cancer has spread.

Treatment of Paget Disease of the Breast Treatment of the underlying breast cancer, including removal of the nipple and areola

For extramammary Paget disease, surgery or laser therapy Paget disease of the breast is usually treated like other types of breast cancer, and the nipple and the area of pigmented skin around the nipple (areola) are surgically removed. Extramammary Paget disease is treated by removing the entire growth with surgery, medications applied to the skin, radiation therapy, or laser therapy.