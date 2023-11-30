A history of exposure to beryllium

Chest imaging (x-ray or computed tomography)

Test for sensitization to beryllium

A chest x-ray may be normal or show abnormalities, often resembling those seen in people with sarcoidosis. High-resolution chest computed tomography is more sensitive than x-ray, although people with beryllium disease can have normal imaging test results.

Pulmonary function test results vary and can show restriction, reduced diffusing capacity for carbon monoxide (DLCO), and/or obstruction in people with beryllium disease.

A test called the BeLPT, in which lymphocytes (a type of white blood cell), obtained from a blood sample or from fluid obtained through bronchoalveolar lavage, are cultured with beryllium sulfate, is used to detect sensitization to beryllium. However, the BeLPT test is not widely available.

The diagnosis of beryllium disease can be challenging. However, doctors can make a diagnosis of probable beryllium disease based on various combinations of diagnostic criteria, including a history of exposure, chest imaging, abnormal pulmonary function test results, abnormal BeLPT results,, and lung biopsy. Certain findings, such as an abnormal BeLPT, provide greater diagnostic certainty than others, such as nonspecific x-ray changes.