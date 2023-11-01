Renal Pelvis and Ureter Cancers

Surgery

If the cancer has not spread beyond the area of the renal pelvis and ureter, the usual treatment is surgical removal of the entire kidney and ureter (nephroureterectomy) along with a small part of the bladder. Following surgery, chemotherapy is often instilled into the bladder to help prevent any recurrences in the bladder. However, in some situations—for example, when the kidneys are not functioning well or a person has only one kidney—the kidney is usually not removed because the person would then become dependent on dialysis.

For high-grade or high-stage tumors, chemotherapy is sometimes used before surgery.

A cystoscopy (insertion of a flexible viewing tube to examine the inside of the bladder) is done periodically after surgery, indefinitely, because people who have had this type of cancer are at risk of developing bladder cancer.