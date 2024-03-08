Fractures of the Jaw and Midface

A fractured mandible usually causes pain and swelling of the jaw, and people often feel that their teeth do not fit together as they should. Often, the mouth cannot be opened wide, or it shifts to one side when opening or closing.

Fractures of the maxilla often cause swelling and deformity of the face. Swelling rarely becomes severe enough to block the airway and interfere with breathing. However, any injury forceful enough to fracture the maxilla may also injure the spine in the neck (see page Brain, Spinal Cord, and Nerve Disorders/Spinal Cord Disorders/Injuries o...) or cause a brain injury.

Other symptoms depend on where the fracture is located.

Fractures of the bones of the floor of the eye socket may cause double vision (because the muscles of the eye attach nearby), numbness in the skin below the eye (because of injuries to nerves), or a sunken eyeball.

Fractures of the cheekbone (zygomatic arch) can cause inability to fully open the jaw, a change in the way the teeth fit together, and an irregularity in the cheekbone that can be felt when running a finger along it.

Other fractures of the maxilla that extend down into the jaw can cause inability to fully open the jaw and a change in the way the teeth fit together.

Fractures that extend through a tooth or its socket create an opening into the mouth that can allow bacteria in the mouth to infect the mandible or maxilla.