Fractures of the Nose

The bones of the nose are broken more often than any other facial bone.

Typically, a broken (fractured) nose bleeds, hurts, and swells.

To diagnose a broken nose, a doctor looks at and feels the bridge of the nose.

Doctors sometimes need to push the broken pieces of bone back into place.

When nasal bones break, the mucous membrane lining the nose can tear, resulting in a nosebleed. Commonly, the bridge of the nose is pushed to one side. Sometimes the cartilage of the nasal septum (the rubbery tissue that divides the nasal cavity into two) can be pushed to one side. If blood collects under the membrane that lines the cartilage of the nasal septum (called septal hematoma), the cartilage may die. The dead cartilage may disintegrate, causing the bridge of the nose to sag in the middle (called saddle nose deformity).

Saddle Nose Deformity

Sometimes when a nose is broken, the bones that join the nose to the skull are damaged. This damage allows the fluid that surrounds the brain and spinal cord (cerebrospinal fluid) to leak out. This damage can also allow bacteria from the nose to enter the space around the brain and spinal cord and cause a serious infection (meningitis).

Symptoms of Nose Fractures A person whose nose bleeds, hurts, and is swollen and tender after a blunt injury may have a broken nose. A broken nose may look crooked. Sometimes the area around the eyes also looks bruised. The nose remains swollen for 3 to 5 days after the fracture. Fracture of the Nose Image DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

A doctor's examination Medical attention is needed so that doctors can find septal hematomas, cerebrospinal fluid leaks, and other facial injuries that may need to be treated right away. Septal Hematoma Image Ordinarily, a doctor diagnoses a broken nose by gently feeling the bridge of the nose for irregularities in shape and alignment, unusual movement of bones, the rough sensation of broken bones moving against one another, and tenderness. X-rays of the nose are not normally done because they are not accurate for diagnosing fractures or helpful in indicating what treatment is necessary. If doctors suspect an injury to other bones in the face or to the skull, they do computed tomography (CT).