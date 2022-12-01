Overview of Cold Injuries

The skin and the tissues under it are kept at a constant temperature (about 98.6° F, or 37° C) by the circulating blood and other mechanisms. The blood gets its heat mainly from the energy given off by cells when they burn (metabolize) food—a process that requires a steady supply of food and oxygen. A normal body temperature is necessary for proper functioning of all the cells and tissues in the body. In a person with low body temperature, most organs, especially the heart and brain, become sluggish and eventually stop working.

Body temperature falls when the skin is exposed to colder surroundings. In response to this fall in temperature, the body uses several protective mechanisms to generate additional heat. For example, the muscles produce additional heat through shivering. Also, the small blood vessels in the skin narrow (constrict), so that more blood is diverted to vital organs, such as the heart and brain. However, as less warm blood reaches the skin, body parts such as the fingers, toes, ears, and nose cool more rapidly. If body temperature falls much below about 88° F (about 31° C), these protective mechanisms stop working, and the body cannot warm itself. If body temperature falls below 83° F (about 28° C), death may occur.

The risk of cold injuries increases in the following circumstances:

When the flow of blood is too slow

When food intake is inadequate

When dehydration or exhaustion occurs

When the environment is wet or when a body part contacts something wet

When the person comes into contact with a metal surface

When insufficient oxygen is available, as occurs at high altitude

Cold injuries are less likely to occur, even in extremely cold weather, if the skin, fingers, toes, ears, and nose are well protected or are exposed only briefly.