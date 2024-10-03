skip to main content
Michael Croix, MD

Specialities and Expertise

  • Infectious Diseases, Mycobacterial diseases, Transplant Infectious Diseases

Affiliations

Education

  • Residency, Pediatrics, Internal Medicine, University At Buffalo (USA). 2016 - 2020
  • Fellowship, Infectious Disease, University of Rochester Medical Center. 2020 - 2022
  • Fellowship, Transplant Infectious Disease, University of Rochester Medical Center. 2022 - 2023

Select Awards, Achievements and Publications

  • Croix MC, Munsiff SS IDCases.. 2022 27 :e01379. Epub 01/05/2022

