Folliculitis and Skin Abscesses

Folliculitis is inflammation of a hair follicle. It can be caused by bacteria, fungi, viruses, or parasites.

Bacterial folliculitis is usually caused by Staphylococcus aureus bacteria. Some people develop folliculitis after exposure to a poorly chlorinated hot tub. This condition, sometimes called “hot tub folliculitis” or “hot tub dermatitis,” is caused by the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa. It begins anytime from 6 hours to 5 days after the exposure. Areas of skin covered by a bathing suit, such as the torso and buttocks, are the most common sites.

Fungal folliculitis is caused by dermatophytes (also called ringworm, or tinea), Malassezia furfur (risk factors include diabetes and use of steroids [sometimes called glucocorticoids or corticosteroids]), or Candida (yeast) (seen in infants and in people who have taken antibiotics or steroids for a long time) infections.

Viral folliculitis is most commonly caused by herpesviruses.

Parasitic folliculitis is caused by Demodex mites, which live inside human hair follicles.

Some people develop mild folliculitis in areas subjected to moisture, including sweating, and friction, such as areas under sports equipment or on the buttocks. Injury to the skin can also cause increase the likelihood of developing folliculitis.

Sometimes stiff hairs in the beard area (or in any area that is shaved) curl and reenter the skin (ingrown hair) after shaving, causing mild irritation and inflammation. However, there is no actual infection. This is called pseudofolliculitis barbae, but it is not true folliculitis. Acne is a form of folliculitis that is treated differently than infections.

Folliculitis looks like tiny red or white pustules (fluid-filled spots that contain pus) at the base of a hair (follicle). There may be only one infected follicle or many. Each infected follicle is itchy, irritated, or slightly painful, but the person otherwise does not feel sick. Infected hairs fall out easily or may be plucked out, but new pustules tend to develop.

Folliculitis Image This photo shows inflamed hair follicles caused by a bacterial infection. Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD.

Doctors diagnose folliculitis based on the appearance of the skin. They typically do not do any testing, but may take a sample of pus and a swab from inside the nose and send them a laboratory where they are placed in a culture medium that allows microorganisms to grow (culture) in people whose infection keeps coming back. If doctors suspect the infection is caused by fungus, they remove a plucked hair for culture. The results of the cultures help doctors best determine treatment.

Doctors prescribe antibacterial cleansers or antibiotics that are applied directly to the skin (topically) to treat bacterial folliculitis. People who have a large area of infected skin may need antibiotics taken by mouth. Doctors also treat people with folliculitis caused by fungi, viruses, or parasites once they determine what organism is causing the infection.

Hot tub folliculitis usually goes away without any treatment. However, adequate chlorination of the hot tub is necessary to prevent reinfection and to protect others from infection.