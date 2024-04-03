Pseudofolliculitis barbae is caused by ingrown hairs, usually in the beard, that become inflamed when the hairs penetrate the skin before they leave the hair follicle or after they leave the follicle and curve back into the skin.

This hair disorder most often occurs in the beard and neck areas of Black men with tightly curled hair who shave. It can also occur in women who shave, especially in the groin area, and anywhere hair is shaved or plucked. Each ingrown hair results in a tiny, mildly painful pimple with a barely visible hair curling into the center. Scarring can result.

Ingrown Beard Hairs (Pseudofolliculitis Barbae) Image Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD.

Pseudofolliculitis Barbae Image Photo courtesy of Karen McKoy, MD.

Doctors diagnose the disorder by its typical appearance.

Treatment of Ingrown Beard Hairs Proper shaving technique and warm compresses

Treatment of the pimples involves initial discontinuation of shaving, and the application of warm compresses several times a day to soothe the area. Ingrown hairs may be released by a healthcare professional with a sterile needle or toothpick. If inflammation is moderate to severe, doctors may give prescribe antibiotics taken by mouth. Some people may need a short course of treatment with corticosteroids taken by mouth. Proper shaving technique should be followed once shaving is resumed.