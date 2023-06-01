Folliculitis and skin abscesses are pus-filled pockets in the skin resulting from bacterial infection. They may be superficial or deep, affecting just hair follicles or deeper structures within the skin.

Folliculitis is a type of small skin abscess that involves the hair follicle. Other types of abscesses may appear both on the skin surface and within the deeper structures of the skin without always involving a hair follicle.

Most skin abscesses are caused by Staphylococcus aureus bacteria and appear as pus-filled pockets on the skin surface. A strain of Staphylococcus that is resistant to previously effective antibiotics has become a more common cause. This strain is called methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).

Sometimes the bacteria enter the skin through a hair follicle, small scrape, or puncture, although often there is no obvious point of entry. People who live in crowded conditions, have poor hygiene or chronic skin diseases, or whose nasal passages contain Staphylococcus are more likely to have repeat episodes of folliculitis or skin abscesses. A weakened immune system, obesity, old age, and possibly diabetes are also common risk factors. Some people may have recurring episodes of infection for unknown reasons.

Doctors may try to eliminate Staphylococcus from people who are prone to repeat infections by instructing them to wash their entire body with antibacterial soap, apply antibiotic ointment inside the nose where the bacteria can hide, and take antibiotics by mouth.

Folliculitis Folliculitis is an infection of a hair follicle. It looks like a tiny red or white pimple at the base of a hair. There may be only one infected follicle or many. Each infected follicle is itchy or slightly painful, but the person otherwise does not feel sick. Folliculitis Image Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD. Some people develop folliculitis after exposure to a poorly chlorinated hot tub or whirlpool. This condition, sometimes called "hot tub folliculitis" or "hot tub dermatitis," is caused by the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa. It begins anytime from 6 hours to 5 days after the exposure. Areas of skin covered by a bathing suit, such as the torso and buttocks, are the most common sites. Some people develop mild folliculitis in areas subjected to moisture and friction, such as areas under sports equipment or on the buttocks. Infected hairs easily fall out or may be plucked out, but new pimples tend to develop. Sometimes stiff hairs in the beard area (or in any area that is shaved) curl and reenter the skin (ingrown hair) after shaving, causing mild irritation and inflammation. However, there is no actual infection. This is called pseudofolliculitis barbae, but it is not true folliculitis. For severe, recurring folliculitis, doctors may take a bacterial culture (a sample of pus is sent to a laboratory and placed in a culture medium that allows microorganisms to grow). The results of the culture are used to guide the choice of antibiotic. Folliculitis is treated with antibacterial cleansers or antibiotics that are applied directly to the skin (topically). Large areas of folliculitis may require antibiotics taken by mouth. Hot tub folliculitis usually goes away without any treatment. However, adequate chlorination of the hot tub or whirlpool is necessary to prevent recurrences and to protect others from infection. Pseudofolliculitis barbae (caused by ingrown hairs) is treated by a number of methods with varying success. The person may need to temporarily stop shaving.