Erythropoietic Protoporphyria and X-Linked Protoporphyria

Symptoms usually start in childhood. Severe skin pain and swelling develop soon after even brief exposure to sunlight. Crusting may develop around the lips and on the back of the hands after prolonged sun exposure. Because blistering and scarring do not occur, it may be difficult for doctors to recognize the disorder.

Gallstones cause characteristic abdominal pain. Liver damage may lead to increasing liver failure, with jaundice, abdominal pain, and enlargement of the spleen.

If skin protection is chronically neglected, rough, thickened, and leathery skin (lichenification) may develop, especially over the knuckles. Deep grooves may develop around the mouth (carp mouth).

People with X-linked protoporphyria tend to have higher levels of protoporphyrin in their red blood cells, plasma, and other tissues and, therefore, more severe reactions to sunlight and more severe liver disease than those with erythropoietic protoporphyria.

Children in whom erythropoietic protoporphyria or X-linked protoporphyria is unrecognized may develop psychosocial problems because they inexplicably refuse to go outdoors. They have often been misdiagnosed for years as having "allergy" to sunlight. The fear or anticipation of pain may be so distressing that children become nervous, tense, aggressive, or develop feelings of detachment from the surroundings or even suicidal thoughts.