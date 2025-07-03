Usually, symptoms of a reduced blood supply to the arms or legs develop gradually. Symptoms include:

Coldness

Numbness

Tingling or burning sensation

Pain

These abnormal sensations start at the fingertips or toes and progress up the legs or arms. The legs are affected more often than the arms. People may feel abnormal sensations before their doctor sees any skin changes indicating an inadequate blood supply (ischemia) or gangrene. Raynaud syndrome and muscle discomfort during exertion (intermittent claudication) may develop. Cramps occur in the calf muscles or feet if the legs are affected and in the hands or forearms if the arms are affected.

As the disease progresses, cramps become more painful and last longer. Late in the disease, skin ulcers, gangrene, or both may appear, usually on one or more toes or fingers. The foot or hand feels cold and may turn bluish or grayish (cyanosis), probably because blood flow is greatly reduced.

Some people with thromboangiitis obliterans also have episodes of inflammation in the veins (migratory phlebitis), usually in the superficial veins.