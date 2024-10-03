honeypot link
Zeba A. Syed, MD
Specialities and Expertise
Cornea and external diseases
Affiliations
Cornea Fellowship Co-Director
Wills Eye Hospital
Assistant Professor
Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University
Manual Chapters and Commentaries
Chapters
Conjunctival and Scleral Disorders