Nasal Congestion and Discharge

Less common causes include

Sinus infection (sinusitis)

Foreign object (body) in the nose

Overuse of decongestant sprays

Vasomotor rhinitis

Fluid sometimes drains from an infected sinus.

Children sometimes put a foreign object in their nose. If adults do not see them do this, the first sign may be a foul-smelling nasal discharge due to infection and irritation from the foreign object. Rarely, adults with mental disorders put objects in their nose.

People who use nasal decongestant sprays for more than 3 to 5 days often experience significant rebound congestion (the return of congestion that is worse than before) when the effects of the decongestant wear off. People then continue using the decongestant in a vicious circle of persistent, worsening congestion. This situation (rhinitis medicamentosa) may persist for some time, and people may misinterpret it as a continuation of the original problem rather than a consequence of treatment.

People with vasomotor rhinitis have a recurrent watery nasal discharge that occurs without any known triggers.