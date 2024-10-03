Marvin P. Fried, MD
Specialities and Expertise
Education
- Medical School: Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston, MA
- Internship: Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center, Chicago, IL
- Residency: Otolaryngology, Barnes-Jewish Hospital, Washington University School of Medicine, Saint Louis, MO
- Fellowship: Neurology, National Institute of Neurologic Disease and Stroke, Bethesda, MD
Certifications
- American Board of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery
Select Awards, Achievements and Publications
- Honor Award of the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- Mark Award for Contributions to the Advancement of Laser Medicine and Surgery from the American Society for Laser Medicine Surgery
- Medal of the City of Paris for the First International Symposium offered by Harvard Medical School
- Top Doctor in America by Castle Connolly
- New York’s Best Doctors by New York Magazine and The New York Times
- Fried MP, Ferlito A: The Larynx, 3rd Ed, Plural Publishing, London, 2009
- Over 200 original reports, reviews, and chapters, as well as books and monographs
Manual Chapters and Commentaries