Overview of Response to Medications

Everyone responds to medications differently. The way a person responds to a medication is affected by many factors, including:

Genetic makeup

Age

Body size

Use of other medications and dietary supplements (such as medicinal herbs)

Consumption of food (including beverages)

Presence of diseases (such as kidney or liver disease)

Storage of the medication (whether the medication was stored too long or in the wrong environment)

Development of tolerance and resistance

Whether people take a medication as instructed (adherence) also affects their response to it. These factors may affect how the body absorbs the medication, how the body breaks down (metabolizes) and eliminates the medication, or what effects the medication has on the body.

Because so many factors affect medication response, doctors must choose a medication appropriate for each person and must adjust the dose carefully. This process is more complex if the person takes other medications and has other diseases, because drug-drug and drug-disease interactions are possible.

A standard or average dose is determined for every new medication. But the concept of an average dose can be like "one size fits all" in clothing—It may fit a range of people well enough, but it may fit almost no one perfectly. For some medications, however, the dose does not have to be adjusted, because the same dose works well in virtually everyone.