Processed Foods, Organic Foods, and Bioengineered or Genetically Modified Foods

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) defines a processed food as any raw agricultural commodity that been subject to washing, cleaning, milling, cutting, chopping, heating, pasteurising, blanching, cooking, canning, freezing, drying, dehydrating, mixing, packaging, or other procedures that alter the food from its natural state.

Based on this definition, virtually all food is processed to some degree. Some modern food processing, however, strips nutrients from foods. For example, milling removes bran and germ, and thus fiber, iron, and many B vitamins from grains. Processing also often adds additives such as preservatives (eg, benzoates, sorbates, nitrites, sulfites, and citric acid); artificial colors, flavors, and sweeteners; stabilizers; emulsifiers; and synthetic vitamins and minerals and other additives including salt, monosodium glutamate (MSG), sugar, fats, and refined oils. Some food additives can adversely affect children in particular.

Ultra-processed foods (eg, sweets, salty snacks, sugar-sweetened beverages, ready-to-eat meals, and fast food) are increasingly common and make up nearly half of the food supply in many countries. They are made from inexpensive ingredients (including unhealthful fats, refined grains and starches, and added sugar and salt) that are often combined with food additives (including artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives) to make them inexpensive and exceptionally tasty and to prolong shelf life. Most contain little to no whole foods. These foods promote overeating and weight gain and supply a relative dearth of valuable nutrients, increasing risks of insulin resistance and possibly other disorders (eg, coronary artery disease, depression, irritable bowel syndrome, cancer, and even early death).