Measures to regulate bowel movements

Sphincter exercises and sometimes biofeedback

Sometimes a surgical procedure

Exercising the anal muscles (sphincters) by squeezing and releasing them increases their tone and strength, particularly in mild cases. A technique called biofeedback can help a person retrain the sphincters and increase the sensitivity of the rectum to the presence of stool. About 70% of well-motivated people benefit from biofeedback.

If fecal incontinence persists, surgery may help—for instance, when the cause is an injury to the anus or an anatomic defect in the anus. In certain cases, surgical implantation of a device called a sacral nerve stimulator may be used to relieve symptoms of incontinence by stimulating the muscles to contract and prevent leakage.

As a last resort, a colostomy (the surgical creation of an opening between the large intestine and the abdominal wall—see figure Understanding Colostomy) may be done. In a colostomy, the anus is sewn shut, and stool is diverted into a removable plastic bag attached to the opening in the abdominal wall.