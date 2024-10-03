Josephine Elia, MD
Specialities and Expertise
Affiliations
- Professor of Psychiatry and Human Behavior, Professor of Pediatrics
- Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University
Education
- Medical School: Medical College of Pennsylvania/Hahnemann University, Philadelphia, PA
- Internship/Residency: Psychiatry, Medical College of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
- Fellowship: Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Drexel University College of Medicine/Hahnemann, Philadelphia, PA
- Fellowship: Psychiatry, National Institute of Health Clinical Center, Bethesda, MD
Certifications
- American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Psychiatry
- American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Child Neurology
- American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Child and Adolescent Psychiatry
Select Awards, Achievements and Publications
- Philadelphia Magazine's Top Doctors, 2014-2016
- Best Doctors in America, 2014
- Delaware Today magazine, Top Doctors, 2014
- Over 55 chapters in peer-reviewed journals
Manual Chapters and Commentaries