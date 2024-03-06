Niemann-Pick disease has several types. In types A and B, the deficiency of a specific enzyme called sphingomyelinase results in the accumulation of sphingomyelin (a product of fat metabolism). In type C, there is a defect in how fats (lipids) are moved around in a cell, resulting in accumulation of cholesterol and other fatty substances.

The most severe types tend to occur in people of Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry. The milder forms occur in all ethnic groups.

Children with type A (the most severe form) fail to grow normally and have several neurologic problems. These children usually die by age 2 or 3.

Children with type B develop fatty growths in the skin, areas of dark pigmentation, and an enlarged liver, spleen, and lymph nodes. They may be intellectually disabled.

Children with type C develop symptoms usually during childhood, with seizures and neurologic deterioration. Type C is always fatal, and most children die before age 20.