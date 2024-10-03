skip to main content
Matt Demczko, MD

Specialities and Expertise

  • General Pediatrics, Children with Medical Complexity, Diagnostic Dilemmas, Inpatient Hospital Care, Rare Genetic Disorders

Education

  • Medical School: Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia, PA
  • Residency: Pediatrics, Jefferson Medical College/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children
  • Fellowship: Metabolism and Genetics, Clinic for Special Children, Strasburg, PA

Certifications

  • American Board of Pediatrics

Select Awards, Achievements and Publications

  • Faculty Educator of the Month, Nemours/A.I. Dupont Hospital for Children
  • Bambi Taylor, MD Pediatric Emergency Medicine Award, Nemours/A.I. Dupont Hospital for Children
  • Pediatric Critical Care Award, Nemours/A.I. Dupont Hospital for Children
  • Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society, Nemours/A.I. Dupont Hospital for Children
  • Sidney Kimmel Medical College Dean’s Award for Excellence in Education

Manual Chapters and Commentaries