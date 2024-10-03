Matt Demczko, MD
Specialities and Expertise
- General Pediatrics, Children with Medical Complexity, Diagnostic Dilemmas, Inpatient Hospital Care, Rare Genetic Disorders
Education
- Medical School: Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia, PA
- Residency: Pediatrics, Jefferson Medical College/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children
- Fellowship: Metabolism and Genetics, Clinic for Special Children, Strasburg, PA
Certifications
- American Board of Pediatrics
Select Awards, Achievements and Publications
- Faculty Educator of the Month, Nemours/A.I. Dupont Hospital for Children
- Bambi Taylor, MD Pediatric Emergency Medicine Award, Nemours/A.I. Dupont Hospital for Children
- Pediatric Critical Care Award, Nemours/A.I. Dupont Hospital for Children
- Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society, Nemours/A.I. Dupont Hospital for Children
- Sidney Kimmel Medical College Dean’s Award for Excellence in Education
Manual Chapters and Commentaries