Meconium ileus is most often an early sign of cystic fibrosis. Cystic fibrosis is an inherited disorder that causes intestinal secretions to be abnormally thick and sticky, and the secretions stick to the lining of the intestine, causing an obstruction of the small intestine. These extremely sticky secretions are the first indication of illness in 10 to 20% of children with cystic fibrosis. Newborns with meconium ileus almost always develop other symptoms of cystic fibrosis later.

Meconium plug syndrome is similar to meconium ileus except that it is the large intestine that is blocked by meconium.