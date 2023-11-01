Symptoms of Wolf-Hirschhorn syndrome often include profound intellectual disability.

Children may also have epilepsy, a broad or beaked nose, scalp defects, drooping upper eyelids (ptosis) and gaps or fissures (colobomas) of the iris, cleft palate, and delayed bone development.

Boys may have undescended testes (cryptorchidism) and a misplaced opening of the urethra (hypospadias).

Some children have an immune deficiency, which means their body is less able to fight off infections.