Osteoporosis in Children

Symptoms in children include a generally increased risk of fractures, especially of the long bones in the legs and arms and of the spine. Fragility fractures are fractures that result from a relatively minor strain or fall, such as a fall from a standing height or less, including a fall out of bed, that normally would not cause a fracture in a healthy bone.

Children may also have bone pain or back pain. Affected children may also not be able to move as much or be as physically active as children who do not have osteoporosis.