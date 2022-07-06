Noncancerous Bone Tumors

Enchondromas may occur at any age but tend to develop in people aged 10 to 40 years. These tumors develop in the central part of a bone (the marrow cavity) in long bones.

These tumors usually do not cause symptoms, but some may grow larger and cause pain.

The tumors often are discovered when x-rays are taken for other reasons, and doctors often can diagnose them by their appearance on the x-ray.

If the tumor cannot be identified with certainty on x-rays or if it causes pain, removal of a tissue sample for examination under a microscope (biopsy) may be needed to confirm the diagnosis of enchondroma and rule out the possibility of a cancerous tumor.

If an enchondroma does not cause pain and if repeated x-rays show no enlargement, it does not have to be removed or treated.

Enchondromas may change into a cancerous (malignant) bone tumor called a chondrosarcoma. This change is rare in people who have only a single enchondroma, but in people who have multiple enchondromas (called enchondromatosis), the change to a cancerous tumor is more common.

Enchondroma Image Image courtesy of Michael J. Joyce, MD, and Hakan Ilaslan, MD.

Follow-up x-rays may be taken to monitor any changes in size and make sure the tumor has not become a chondrosarcoma.