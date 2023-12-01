skip to main content
Spider Veins

(Idiopathic Telangiectasias)

ByJames D. Douketis, MD, McMaster University
Reviewed/Revised Dec 2023
Spider veins are small, enlarged veins that are visible under the skin.

(See also Overview of the Venous System.)

Appearance of Spider Veins
Spider Veins on the Leg
Spider Veins on the Leg

Spider veins (also called telangiectasia) are small veins that become enlarged and are visible under the skin.

Photo courtesy of Robert S. Porter, MD.

Spider Veins on the Face
Spider Veins on the Face

Spider veins (also called telangiectasia) are small veins that become enlarged and are visible under the skin.

© Springer Science+Business Media

Many people have spider veins, which are enlarged capillaries. Capillaries are tiny, extremely thin-walled vessels that act as a bridge between arteries (which carry blood away from the heart) and veins (which carry blood back to the heart).

Spider veins in the legs may be caused by the pressure from blood in varicose veins, but people without varicose veins may also have spider veins. When people without varicose veins have spider veins, the cause is usually thought to be hormonal factors that are not yet understood. A hormonal cause would explain why spider veins most commonly occur in women, particularly during pregnancy.

Spider veins usually do not cause symptoms, but some people may have pain or burning. Doctors recognize spider veins by their appearance. Tests are not needed.

Treatment of Spider Veins

  • Injection therapy (sclerotherapy)

  • Laser treatment

Spider veins can usually be eliminated by injection therapy (sclerotherapy) similar to that done for varicose veins

Laser treatment is also effective, but large areas require several treatments. This therapy uses a laser beam to destroy the small veins.

Small spider veins may persist or recur after initial treatment.

