Déchirure du bourrelet glénoïdien

Le bourrelet glénoïdien, qui capitonne et stabilise l’articulation de l’épaule, peut se déchirer suite à une lésion.

Les épaules sont des articulations sphéroïdes permettant aux bras des mouvements de rotation vers l’intérieur et vers l’extérieur, ainsi que vers l’avant, vers l’arrière et latéralement (voir Anatomie de l’épaule). L’épaule a tendance à être instable. On l’a comparée à une balle de golf reposant sur un tee parce que la cavité (os glénoïde) est très peu profonde et petite comparée à la dimension de la balle (tête de l’humérus). Pour améliorer la stabilité, la cavité est approfondie par le labrum, matériau caoutchouteux attaché autour de la marge de l’os glénoïde. Le labrum peut se déchirer pendant des activités athlétiques, surtout dans les sports de lancement, ou par suite d’une chute et d’un atterrissage sur un bras tendu.

Quand le labrum se déchire, les sportifs ressentent une douleur profondément dans l’épaule au cours des mouvements, par exemple, quand le batteur lance une balle de baseball. Cette gêne peut s’accompagner d’un clic douloureux ou d’une sensation de bruit sourd et d’accrochage à l’intérieur de l’épaule.

Les médecins peuvent utiliser l’imagerie par résonance magnétique (IRM) pour poser le diagnostic.

Le traitement initial est habituellement de la kinésithérapie. Si les symptômes ne s’améliorent pas, une réparation chirurgicale est normalement prescrite.