MSDLe Manuel MSDVersion pour le grand public
Déchirure du bourrelet glénoïdien

ParPaul L. Liebert, MD, Tomah Memorial Hospital, Tomah, WI
Vérifié/Révisé nov. 2023
Le bourrelet glénoïdien, qui capitonne et stabilise l’articulation de l’épaule, peut se déchirer suite à une lésion.

(Voir également Présentation des lésions sportives.)

Les épaules sont des articulations sphéroïdes permettant aux bras des mouvements de rotation vers l’intérieur et vers l’extérieur, ainsi que vers l’avant, vers l’arrière et latéralement (voir Anatomie de l’épaule). L’épaule a tendance à être instable. On l’a comparée à une balle de golf reposant sur un tee parce que la cavité (os glénoïde) est très peu profonde et petite comparée à la dimension de la balle (tête de l’humérus). Pour améliorer la stabilité, la cavité est approfondie par le labrum, matériau caoutchouteux attaché autour de la marge de l’os glénoïde. Le labrum peut se déchirer pendant des activités athlétiques, surtout dans les sports de lancement, ou par suite d’une chute et d’un atterrissage sur un bras tendu.

Quand le labrum se déchire, les sportifs ressentent une douleur profondément dans l’épaule au cours des mouvements, par exemple, quand le batteur lance une balle de baseball. Cette gêne peut s’accompagner d’un clic douloureux ou d’une sensation de bruit sourd et d’accrochage à l’intérieur de l’épaule.

Les médecins peuvent utiliser l’imagerie par résonance magnétique (IRM) pour poser le diagnostic.

Le traitement initial est habituellement de la kinésithérapie. Si les symptômes ne s’améliorent pas, une réparation chirurgicale est normalement prescrite.

Exercices pour stabiliser l’articulation de l’épaule
Extension de l’épaule en décubitus ventral
Extension de l’épaule en décubitus ventral
1. S’allonger sur le ventre avec le bras affecté pendant hors du lit et le pouce dirigé hors du corps. 2. Garder le cou... en apprendre davantage

Avec l’aimable autorisation de Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI ; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS et Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Rotation externe de l’épaule en décubitus latéral
Rotation externe de l’épaule en décubitus latéral
1. S’allonger sur le côté non affecté en plaçant un oreiller entre le bras et le corps du côté affecté. 2. Plier le cou... en apprendre davantage

Avec l’aimable autorisation de Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI ; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS et Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Abduction horizontale de l’épaule en décubitus ventral
Abduction horizontale de l’épaule en décubitus ventral
1. S’allonger sur le ventre avec le bras affecté pendant hors de la table et le pouce dirigé à l’opposé du corps. 2. Ap... en apprendre davantage

Avec l’aimable autorisation de Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI ; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS et Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Abduction horizontale de l’épaule en décubitus ventral avec rotation externe
Abduction horizontale de l’épaule en décubitus ventral avec rotation externe
1. S’allonger sur le ventre avec le bras affecté sur le côté pendant hors du lit et le coude à 90° avec le pouce dirigé... en apprendre davantage

Avec l’aimable autorisation de Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI ; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS et Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Élévation du plan scapulaire de l’épaule en position debout
Élévation du plan scapulaire de l’épaule en position debout
1. Le bras le long du corps, garder le coude droit et le pouce dirigé vers le haut. 2. Lever le bras vers l’avant à en... en apprendre davantage

Avec l’aimable autorisation de Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI ; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS et Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Rotation externe de l’épaule contre résistance en position debout
Rotation externe de l’épaule contre résistance en position debout
1. Placer l’extrémité d’une bande élastique sur un objet stable à hauteur de la taille. 2. Placer un oreiller ou une se... en apprendre davantage

Avec l’aimable autorisation de Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI ; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS et Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Rotation interne de l’épaule contre résistance en position debout
Rotation interne de l’épaule contre résistance en position debout
1. Placer l’extrémité d’une bande élastique sur un objet stable à hauteur de la taille. 2. Placer un oreiller ou une se... en apprendre davantage

Avec l’aimable autorisation de Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI ; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS et Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Tirage buste penché contre résistance
Tirage buste penché contre résistance
1. Tenir le poids dans la main du côté affecté. 2. Fléchir légèrement les hanches et les genoux et soutenir le haut du ... en apprendre davantage

Avec l’aimable autorisation de Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI ; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS et Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

