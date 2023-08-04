skip to main content
Brian F. Mandell, MD, PhD

Spécialités et expertise

  • Rheumatologic Disease, Immunologic Disease, Gout, Vasculitis

Affiliations

Études

  • PhD in Physiology and Biophysics: Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO
  • Medical School: New York University School of Medicine, New York, NY
  • Internship: Internal Medicine, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
  • Fellowship: Rheumatology, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA

Certifications

  • American Board of Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Rheumatology

Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications

  • Master, American College of Rheumatology
  • Master, American College of Physicians
  • Editor-in-Chief, Cleveland Clinic Journal of Medicine
  • Cleveland Best Doctors list for many years
  • Chair, Annual Scientific Meeting, American College of Rheumatology
  • Chair, Annual Meeting, American College of Physicians
  • Vice Chair ACGME Internal Medicine Residency Review Committee
  • Over 100 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires