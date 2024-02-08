Overview of Breast Disorders

Breast disorders may be noncancerous (benign) or cancerous (malignant). Most are noncancerous and not life threatening. Often, they do not require treatment. In contrast, breast cancer needs to be treated and may involve surgery or other intensive cancer treatments. Potential problems can often be detected early by the following:

Regular breast examinations with a health care professional

Mammograms as recommended

Early detection of breast cancer can be essential to successful treatment.

Women should be familiar with how their breasts and nipples normally look and feel. If a woman notices a change, she may want to do a breast self-examination. Women should report any changes to a health care professional right away. Most medical organizations no longer recommend monthly or weekly breast self-examinations as a routine way to check for cancer. Doing these examinations when there is no lump or other change does not help detect breast cancer early in women who get regular screening mammograms.

Rarely men develop breast cancer, and they should also be aware of changes in or around their nipples.

Symptoms of Breast Disorders Symptoms related to the breast are common, leading to millions of visits to the doctor each year. These symptoms include Breast pain

Breast lumps

A discharge from the nipple

Changes in the breast skin (for example, the breast skin may become pitted, puckered, red, thickened, or dimpled) Inside the Breast Breast symptoms do not necessarily mean that a woman has breast cancer or another serious disorder. For example, monthly breast tenderness that is related to hormonal changes before a menstrual period does not indicate a serious disorder. However, women should see their doctor if they observe any change in a breast, particularly any of the following: A lump or thickened area that feels distinctly different from other breast tissue

A lump that is stuck to the skin or chest wall

A lump that does not go away

Swelling that does not go away

Pitting, puckering, reddening, thickening, or dimpling in the skin of the breast

Scaly skin around the nipple

Changes in the shape of the breast

Changes in the nipple, such as being pulled inward

Discharge from the nipple, especially if it is bloody and/or occurs spontaneously (that is, without the nipple's being squeezed or stimulated by other means) Table Common Breast Symptoms