Home
About the MSD Manuals
Authors
lydia choi
Lydia Choi, MD
Specialities and Expertise
Breast Surgery
Affiliations
Surgeon
Karmanos Cancer Center
Associate Professor
Wayne State School of Medicine
Certifications
American Board of Surgery
Manual Chapters and Commentaries
Chapters
Breast Cancer
Breast Disorders