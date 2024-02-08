Likely causes of breast pain depend on whether the pain is felt in a particular place or throughout the whole breast.

If pain occurs in one area, it may be caused by

Breast cysts

Uncommonly, breast infections, such as an abscess

If pain affects the whole breast, it may be caused by

Hormonal changes

Fibrocystic changes

Large breasts that stretch supporting tissues

Occasionally, a widespread breast infection

If breast pain is the only symptom, it is usually not a sign of breast cancer.

Changes in the levels of the female hormones estrogen and progesterone can cause breast pain. Levels of these hormones increase just before or during a menstrual period and during pregnancy. When these levels increase, they cause the milk glands and ducts of the breasts to enlarge and the breasts to retain fluid. The breasts then become swollen and sometimes painful. Such pain is usually felt throughout the breasts, making them tender to touch. Pain related to the menstrual period may come and go for months or years. Taking birth control pills (oral contraceptives) or hormone therapy after menopause can also cause hormone levels to increase and cause this kind of pain.