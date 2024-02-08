skip to main content
Nipple Discharge

ByLydia Choi, MD, Karmanos Cancer Center
Reviewed/Revised Feb 2024
Fluid that leaks from one or both nipples is called nipple discharge. Each breast has several (15 to 20) milk ducts. A discharge can come from one or more of these ducts.

(See also Overview of Breast Disorders.)

Nipple discharge can occur normally during the last weeks of pregnancy and after childbirth when breast milk is produced. A nipple discharge can also be caused by breast stimulation in women who are not pregnant or breastfeeding, especially during the reproductive years. However, a nipple discharge in men is always abnormal.

A normal nipple discharge is usually a thin, cloudy, whitish, or almost clear fluid. However, the discharge may be other colors, such as gray, green, yellow, or brown. A bloody discharge is abnormal.

Abnormal discharges vary in appearance depending on the cause. An abnormal discharge may be accompanied by other abnormalities, such as dimpled skin, swelling, redness, crusting, sores, and an inverted (retracted) nipple. (A nipple is inverted if it pulls inward and does not return to its normal position when it is stimulated.) If a discharge from only one breast occurs on its own (without any stimulation of the nipple), it is considered abnormal.

Causes of Nipple Discharge

Several disorders can cause an abnormal discharge.

A discharge from one milk duct or from one breast is likely to be caused by a problem with that breast, such as a noncancerous (benign) tumor or, less commonly, a cancerous (malignant) breast tumor.

A discharge from both breasts or from several milk ducts in one breast is more likely to be caused by a problem outside the breast, such as a hormonal disorder or use of certain medications.

Common causes of a nipple discharge

Usually, the cause is a benign disorder of the milk ducts, such as the following:

Intraductal papilloma is the most common cause. It is also the most common cause of a bloody nipple discharge when there is no lump in the breast.

Less common causes of a nipple discharge

Certain disorders stimulate the production of breast milk in women who are not pregnant or breastfeeding (see table Some Causes and Features of Nipple Discharge). In most of these disorders, the level of prolactin (a hormone that stimulates production of breast milk) is elevated. Taking certain medications can have the same effect.

Cancer causes fewer than 10% of cases.

Evaluation of Nipple Discharge

Warning signs

Nipple discharge is a cause for concern when it

  • Is accompanied by a lump that can be felt

  • Is bloody or pink

  • Comes from only one breast

  • Occurs without the nipple's being squeezed or stimulated by other means (when it occurs spontaneously)

  • Occurs in women aged 40 or older

  • Occurs in a boy or man

When to see a doctor

If a nipple discharge continues for more than one menstrual cycle or if any of the warning signs are present, women (or men) should see a doctor. Delay of a week or so is not harmful unless there are signs of infection such as redness, swelling, and/or a discharge of pus. Women with such symptoms should see a doctor within 1 or 2 days.

What the doctor does

Doctors first ask questions about a woman's symptoms and medical history. Doctors then do a breast examination. What they find during the history and breast examination often suggests a cause of the discharge and the tests that may need to be done (see table Some Causes and Features of Nipple Discharge).

To help identify the cause, doctors ask about the discharge and about other symptoms that may suggest possible causes. They ask

  • Whether the discharge comes from one or both breasts

  • What the discharge's color is

  • How long it has lasted

  • Whether it is spontaneous or occurs only when the nipple is stimulated

  • Whether a lump or breast pain is present

Women are also asked whether they have had disorders or take medications that can increase prolactin levels.

Doctors examine the breast, looking for abnormalities, including lumps. If the discharge does not occur spontaneously, the area around the nipples is gently pressed to try to stimulate a discharge.

Doctors also feel the lymph nodes in the armpits and above the collarbone to check for enlarged lymph nodes.

Table
Table

Some Causes and Features of Nipple Discharge

Cause

Common Features*

Tests

Benign breast disorders

Intraductal papilloma (a benign tumor in a milk duct)—the most common cause

A bloody or pink discharge from one breast

Usually ultrasonography

Additional tests, such as mammography, MRI, or a ductogram (mammogram of the milk ducts) depending on the results of ultrasonography

Biopsy if other tests cannot rule out cancer

Mammary duct ectasia (dilated milk ducts)

A bloody, pink, or multicolored (puslike, gray, or milky), sometimes thick or sticky discharge from one or both breasts

Same as for intraductal papilloma

Fibrocystic changes (including pain, cysts, and general lumpiness)

A lump, often rubbery and tender, usually developing before menopause

Possibly a pale yellow, green, or white discharge

Possibly a history of having breast lumps

Same as for intraductal papilloma

An abscess or infection

Pain, tenderness, redness, warmth, or a combination that begins suddenly in a breast

Often fever

With an abscess, a tender lump and possibly a puslike discharge that smells foul

Breast examination

If the discharge does not resolve with treatment, evaluation as for intraductal papilloma

Breast cancer

Nipple discharge†

Possibly a palpable lump, changes in the skin, or enlarged lymph nodes, most often in the armpit

Sometimes a bloody or pink discharge

Same as for intraductal papilloma

Increased levels of prolactin‡

Various disorders, including the following:

A milky (not bloody) discharge, usually from both breasts

No lumps

Possibly menstrual irregularities or no menstrual periods (amenorrhea)

Blood tests to measure prolactin and thyroid-stimulating hormone levels

A review of medications being taken

If the prolactin or thyroid-stimulating level is elevated, MRI of the head

Intolerance of cold, sluggishness, constipation, or weight gain

  • Disorders of the pituitary gland or hypothalamus (part of the brain)

Possibly hormonal abnormalities (such as absence of menstrual periods or infertility), changes in vision, or headaches

  • Chronic kidney or liver disorders

With liver disorders, ascites or jaundice

In people known to have a kidney or liver disorder

Certain medications including

  • Opioids

  • Oral contraceptives

Blood tests to measure prolactin and thyroid-stimulating hormone levels

A review of medications being taken

If the prolactin or thyroid-stimulating level is elevated, MRI of the head

* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.

† Nipple discharge is usually caused by intraductal carcinoma or invasive ductal carcinoma.

‡ Prolactin is a hormone that stimulates production of breast milk.

N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), which is a substance that probably causes cancer.

MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.

Testing

If doctors suspect that a hormonal disorder is the cause, blood tests are done to measure the levels of prolactin and thyroid-stimulating hormone.

If a pituitary or brain disorder is suspected, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or computed tomography (CT) of the head is done.

If the discharge is not obviously bloody, it is analyzed to determine whether it contains small amounts of blood. If blood is present, a sample of the discharge is examined under a microscope (called cytology) to look for cancer cells.

If a lump can be felt, ultrasonography or mammography is done. Testing is similar to that for any breast lump.

Cysts are drained (by aspiration), and the fluid is tested. If the fluid is bloody, it is checked for cancer cells.

If lumps are solid, mammography is done, followed by a biopsy.

When there is no lump but cancer is still suspected or when other test results are unclear, mammography is done.

If test results after aspiration, ultrasonography, or mammography are abnormal, a biopsy is done.

If ultrasonography and mammography do not identify a cause and the discharge occurs spontaneously and comes from one milk duct, doctors usually do a special type of mammogram (called a ductogram, or galactogram). For this procedure, a contrast agent (which helps make images clearer) is injected into the duct, and images are taken, just as for a regular mammogram. This test can help rule out or identify cancer.

If no lump can be felt and the mammogram is normal, cancer is highly unlikely.

Sometimes a specific cause cannot be identified.

If women have any of the following, they should see a doctor who is experienced in managing breast disorders:

  • A lump in the breast

  • A bloody or pink discharge

  • A spontaneous discharge from one breast

  • An abnormality previously detected by mammography or ultrasonography

Treatment of Nipple Discharge

If a disorder is identified, it is treated.

If a noncancerous tumor or disorder is causing a discharge from one breast, the duct that the discharge is coming from may be removed. This procedure requires only a local anesthetic and does not require an overnight stay in the hospital.

Key Points

  • Usually, the cause of nipple discharge is not cancer.

  • If the discharge comes from both breasts or from several milk ducts and is not bloody or pink, the cause is usually a noncancerous hormonal disorder.

  • If the discharge comes from only one breast and is bloody or pink, cancer is possible, especially in women aged 40 or older.

  • Whether blood tests, imaging (such as ultrasonography), or both, are done depends on the suspected cause.

