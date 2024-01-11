Diagnosis of Skin Disorders

Doctors can identify many skin disorders simply by looking at the skin. A full skin examination includes examination of the scalp, nails, and mucous membranes. Sometimes the doctor uses a hand-held lens or a dermatoscope (which includes a magnifying lens and a built-in light) to better see the areas of concern.

Revealing characteristics include size, shape, color, and location of the abnormality as well as the presence or absence of other symptoms or signs. To check the distribution of a skin problem, the doctor often asks the person to undress completely, even though the person may have noticed an abnormality on only a small area of skin.

If simply looking at the skin does not provide the doctor with a diagnosis, many tests to identify skin disorders are available.

(See also Structure and Function of the Skin.)

Biopsy Sometimes a biopsy, in which a small piece of skin is removed for examination under a microscope, must be done. For this simple procedure, the doctor generally numbs a small area of skin with a local anesthetic and, using a small knife (scalpel), scissors, razor blade (called a shave biopsy), or round cutter (called a punch biopsy), removes a piece of skin. The size of the piece is determined by the type of abnormal growth that is suspected, its location, and the type of tests to be done. Sometimes the doctor can both diagnose and treat a small tumor by removing the entire tumor along with a small border of normal skin around it (sometimes called an excisional biopsy). The tumor is sent to a laboratory for examination under a microscope. Punch Biopsy Image

Scrapings If a fungal infection or scabies is suspected, a doctor may do a skin scraping. During this test, the doctor scrapes off some material from the skin, such as scale, and examines it under a microscope. Sometimes special chemicals or stains are applied to the material.

Culture If an infection is suspected, a sample of material (such as a skin scraping) can be sent to a laboratory, where the sample is placed in a culture medium (a substance that allows microorganisms to grow). If the sample contains bacteria, fungi, parasites, or viruses, they will often grow in the culture and can then be identified.

Wood Light (Black Light) A Wood light examination is used when certain skin infections are suspected. The skin is illuminated with an ultraviolet light (also known as a black light) in a dark room. The ultraviolet light makes some fungi or bacteria glow brightly. The light also accentuates the skin's pigment (melanin), making pigmentation abnormalities, such as vitiligo, more visible. Vitiligo Seen Under a Wood Light Hide Details Vitiligo is viewed more easily under a Wood light (right). © Springer Science+Business Media

Tzanck Testing A Tzanck test is done to help a doctor diagnose certain diseases caused by viruses, such as herpes simplex and herpes zoster. When these diseases are active, they produce small blisters. During a Tzanck test, a doctor removes the top of a blister with a sharp blade and then scrapes the blister with a scalpel to obtain fluid. The specimen is examined with a microscope after special stains are applied.

Diascopy Diascopy is done so that a doctor can observe color changes that occur when pressure is applied to the skin. During this test, a doctor presses a microscope slide against a lesion to see whether it blanches (becomes less red) or otherwise changes color. Certain kinds of lesions become less red, whereas others do not. Some skin lesions (such as those caused by sarcoidosis) turn a yellowish brown color when this test is done.