Birth control means preventing pregnancy (contraception). You can get pregnant even if you use birth control, but properly using birth control significantly lowers the risk of getting pregnant.

Hormones are chemical messengers one part of your body sends to another part of your body. These messengers control important body functions. Sex hormones, such as estrogen and progestin, help control a woman's menstrual periods and fertility. Doctors can use these hormones (or artificial versions of them) to prevent pregnancy.

What are hormonal methods of birth control? Hormonal birth control works in two ways: It keeps your ovaries from releasing eggs

It thickens the mucus in your cervix so sperm can't get through If eggs aren't released or sperm can't get to them, you can't get pregnant. Hormonal birth control methods include: Birth control pills

Skin patch

Vaginal ring

Implant

Shot

How well does hormonal birth control work? Hormonal birth control is one of the most effective methods of birth control if you use it correctly. Your chance of getting pregnant goes up if you don't take your pills correctly, especially if you miss pills the first week after your period.

Who can use hormonal birth control? Most women can use hormonal birth control. You shouldn't take oral birth control (pills) that contains estrogen and progestin if you: Are 35 or older and have migraine headaches

Have migraine headaches with an aura (symptoms that happen before a migraine headache, such as seeing lights or having unusual feelings in your skin)

Have or have had blood clots in your legs or lungs

Have high blood pressure

Have had diabetes for more than 20 years or diabetes that has affected your kidneys, nerves, or eyes

Have high fat levels in your blood called triglycerides

Have a heart disease

Are 35 or older and smoke more than 15 cigarettes a day

Have had an organ transplant that is causing problems

Have a liver disease

Have had jaundice (yellow skin and eyes) when using birth control before

Have gallbladder problems

Have or have had breast cancer If you’ve had weight-loss surgery, you shouldn’t use the pill, but you can use a skin patch or vaginal ring.