Your body needs insulin to use blood sugar for energy. If you don't have enough insulin (for example, because you have untreated type 1 diabetes), your blood sugar goes up a lot because the sugar can't get into your cells. Your body burns fat for energy instead. Broken-down fat goes to your liver and is turned into acids called ketones. The ketones build up in your blood and urine.

A high level of ketones in your blood can make you very sick.

If you have diabetes, you're more likely to get DKA if:

You stop taking your insulin

Stop following your diet so the insulin you're taking isn't enough

You get sick, and your body is under extra stress

Common triggers of DKA include: