What is chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE)?

Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) is the breakdown of brain cells over time. It's caused by repeated head injury or blasts from explosions. Head injuries include concussions.

Doctors aren't sure why some people with head injuries get CTE and some don't

Symptoms of CTE can include depression, aggression, confusion, personality changes, and problems with moving quickly or speaking clearly

There's no cure for CTE

Treatment helps with mood symptoms and in keeping the person comfortable and safe

CTE is a type of dementia, which is a brain problem that makes it hard to remember, think, and learn.